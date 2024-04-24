VVPAT case: SC seeks further clarifications on EVM storage, microchip

The Supreme Court has summoned a senior Election Commission official saying it wants clarifications regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which have come under attack.

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, who have reserved the verdict on pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), said on Wednesday (April 24) it needed clarification on certain aspects of the machines.

Confusion over EVMs

The judges said there was some confusion in the answers given by the poll panel in its “frequently asked questions” (FAQs) on EVMs.

"We don’t want to be wrong but doubly sure in our findings and hence we thought of seeking the clarification," the Bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati who appeared for the Election Commission.

EC official called

The court asked Bhati to call senior deputy election commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas at 2 pm. Vyas had earlier given a presentation to the court on the functioning of the EVMs.

The court wanted clarification regarding the storage of EVMs, microchip in the controlling unit of EVMs and other aspects.

What is VVPAT?

The VVPAT is an independent vote verification system that enables electors to see whether their votes have been cast correctly.

The Supreme Court on April 18 reserved its verdict on the pleas seeking complete cross-verification of EVM votes with the VVPAT slips.