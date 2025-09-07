INDIA bloc to hold mock poll for vice-presidential election

The Opposition MPs will be briefed on Monday (September 8) regarding vice-presidential poll procedures, the INDIA bloc said on Sunday. The vice-presidential poll is scheduled for September 9.

They said a 'mock poll' will be conducted in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan at around 2:30 pm on Monday after the briefing on voting procedures.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had planned to host a dinner for the Opposition MPs on Monday evening, but it was cancelled in view of the flood situation in the country, sources said.

Poll outcome on Sept 9

Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody is the returning officer for this election. He said that the polling will take place in Room No. F-101, Vasudha of Parliament House on Tuesday. The polling will commence at 10 am and close at 5 pm. The counting of votes will commence at 6 pm on the same day and the result will be declared immediately thereafter.

"The electoral college for election to the Office of the Vice-President of India consists of the members of both Houses of Parliament. The nominated members of Rajya Sabha are also eligible to be included in the Electoral College and, therefore, are entitled to participate in the election.

"The polling arrangements in Parliament House have been made by PC Mody, the returning officer for the vice-presidential election and the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha," a statement from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

Both nominees from South

It is a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan and joint Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. Both candidates hail from southern India, with Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu and Reddy from Telangana. While Radhakrishnan is a BJP veteran from Tamil Nadu and currently the governor of Maharashtra, Reddy is a former Supreme Court judge.

Reddy, 79, who retired from the apex court in July 2011, is a veteran jurist known for several historic judgements. He had also declared Salwa Judum, constituted by then Chhattisgarh government to fight Naxals, as unconstitutional.

As an apex court judge, Reddy formed a special investigation team to take all steps to bring back unaccounted money stashed in the foreign banks. The Congress-led Opposition is projecting Reddy as a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice.

Numbers favour NDA

The Opposition described the vice-presidential election as an ideological battle, even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

For the 17th vice-presidential election, the electoral college consists of 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha (five seats are currently vacant), 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha (one seat is currently vacant). The electoral college comprises 788 members in total, though currently 781 will vote.