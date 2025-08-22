Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to join Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 16-day-long ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

While Shivakumar will take part in the march on Saturday and Sunday, Siddaramaiah will join on August 29.

“Rahul Gandhi ji is taking out a 16-day-long yatra in Bihar covering about 1,300 km. I will also join him on August 29 and wish him the best,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here on Friday.

Speaking in the Assembly, Shivakumar said he would be travelling to Bihar for two days.

“Rahul Gandhi is doing a yatra in Bihar. I will be going for one day, and the chief minister will go on another day. Some of our MLAs are also joining,” he said.

According to his tour schedule shared with the media, Shivakumar is set to join the march at Mirchaibari in Katihar district on Saturday and participate in the yatra the following day as well.

Rahul Gandhi began the 1,300-km yatra on August 17, which will cover more than 20 districts in Bihar as the Congress intensifies its campaign against what it calls “vote chori” (vote theft).

The yatra will conclude with a public rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on September 1.

The Congress had claimed that "vote chori" was a "do-or-die" issue for it, and announced a roadmap to take its allegations to the people through various activities. PTI

