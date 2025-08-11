Visuals from the Opposition’s standoff during protest march to Election Commission
MPs from various parties staged a dramatic protest against alleged electoral manipulation, clashing with police and raising slogans near the Election Commission office
High drama unfolded on the streets of Delhi on Monday as opposition MPs marched from Parliament House toward the Election Commission (EC) headquarters to protest against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged “vote chori.” The march was stopped midway by police amid heightened security and barricades.
More than 30 MPs from various parties, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, and TMC’s Sagarika Ghose, were detained and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station after being stopped by police near the PTI Building.
As police blocked the route, some MPs sat down on the road raising slogans, while several women MPs, including TMC’s Mahua Moitra and Congress’s Sanjana Jatav and Jothimani, climbed barricades to voice their protest against the Election Commission. Security was tightened with barricades and deployment of quick reaction teams around the EC office to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents.
Here are some visuals from the dramatic protest march by Opposition MPs to the Election Commission in Delhi.