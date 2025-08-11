Visuals from the Opposition’s standoff during protest march to Election Commission

High drama unfolded on the streets of Delhi on Monday as opposition MPs marched from Parliament House toward the Election Commission (EC) headquarters to protest against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged “vote chori.” The march was stopped midway by police amid heightened security and barricades.

More than 30 MPs from various parties, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, and TMC’s Sagarika Ghose, were detained and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station after being stopped by police near the PTI Building.

As police blocked the route, some MPs sat down on the road raising slogans, while several women MPs, including TMC’s Mahua Moitra and Congress’s Sanjana Jatav and Jothimani, climbed barricades to voice their protest against the Election Commission. Security was tightened with barricades and deployment of quick reaction teams around the EC office to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents.

TMC MPs Sushmita Dev and Mahua Moitra with others scale a police barricade during the protest march.





LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attends to TMC MP Mitali Bag after she fainted during the protest march.





Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav attempts to jump over police barricades during the protest march.





Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others being detained during the protest march by INDIA bloc MPs.





LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other parliamentarians attends to TMC MP Mahua Moitra after she fainted during the protest march.





Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi and other Opposition leaders during the protest march.





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raises slogans as he is being detained during the protest march.





LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attends to TMC MP Mitali Bag after she fainted during the protest march.





Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with other Opposition leaders staging a protest against the alleged electoral manipulation.
















