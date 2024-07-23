Vision-less budget by direction-less government, says Cong leader Kamal Nath

Bhopal, July 23 (PTI) Former Union minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday termed the Union Budget as "vision-less" which is presented by a "direction-less" Centre government.

He claimed the Budget has failed to provide relief to common people from inflation as well as farmers and youngsters, while only misleading announcements are made on employment schemes and Income Tax exemptions.

In a big push for employment, skilling and other opportunities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced an outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore for several schemes targeting 4.1 crore youth in the Budget for 2024-25.

"This is a vision-less budget of a directionless government. Young people in the country are constantly struggling for permanent jobs amid a high level of unemployment which has touched the sky. However, the Centre has mentioned nothing about providing permanent jobs (in the Budget). The Finance Minister didn't commit to filling vacant posts in the Union government," Nath said.

The government has not taken any positive initiative in the Budget regarding farmers which is the "saddest thing", the former MP chief minister said.

In a jibe at the Centre, Nath said farmers' income was supposed to double in 2022 but the "annadata" (agriculturists) was neglected in 2024. PTI

