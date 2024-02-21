Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome baby boy Akaay; know what the name means

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on February 15 welcomed their second child, a baby boy whom they have named Akaay. The couple broke the news on social media on Tuesday evening (February 20), ending days of speculations about Anushka being pregnant for the second time.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time,” said the official statement signed by Virat and Anushka, which was shared on their individual social media profiles.

While Virat and Anushka fans were overjoyed with the news, celebrities took to their social media pages to wish the couple.

What does Akaay mean?

But what left several fans boggled is the meaning of the name Akaay. A quick google search shows that Akaay is someone who has the radiant glow of the full moon. The name is said to have Turkish roots, but may also have links to the Hindi word ‘kaya’ (body) and suggest someone who is beyond the physical realm.

In Sanskrit, the name means someone without a body.