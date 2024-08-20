Viral post questions IndiGo's 'Cute fee' charge in ticket; airline responds

''Dear IndiGo, What is this 'Cute Fee'?" he demanded to know, adding whether they were charging users for being cute. "Or, do you charge because you believe that your aeroplanes are cute?''he added, Secondly, referring to the user development fee, he pointed out, "how do you develop me when I travel in your aeroplane?”.

To highlight this concern, advocate Shrayansh Singh took to social media to question the rationale behind additional fees charged by IndiGo Airlines, like the 'Cute Fee', 'User Development Fee' and 'Aviation Security Fee' that hike up airline fares making them very expensive. His post stirred up a hot debate online and even got a reaction from the airline.

Much to the dismay of passengers, the cost of airline tickets has soared sky-high.

Aviation security

Further, he wanted to know about the 'Aviation Security Fee'.

“Am I not paying taxes to the government to ensure my safety when I travel? Or has @MoCA_GoI outsourced aviation security to businesses?'' he asked mockingly. He ended by asking them to respond since the fares are really going up. He also attached he break-up of the costs for a one-way Lucknow Bengaluru flight ticket which was costing him around ₹10,000.

Indigo did respond to his plea. The airline explained that Cute charges refer to the Common User Terminal Equipment fee.

“It is the amount that is charged for the use of metal-detecting machines, escalators, and other equipment used at the airport,'' the airline clarified.

Public infrastructure?

But the advocate Shrayansh Singh did not let the matter rest there. He questioned the logic behind the airline passing on airport equipment maintenance costs to passengers, especially since such infrastructure is typically the responsibility of government agencies.

In his view, Singh felt that airports, being public utilities, should have their maintenance costs covered by taxes rather than additional fees levied on passengers.

'Isn't this a part of airport security? Aren't the metal detectors a property of the CISF, which is a security organisation of the govt? for the security of airports too? The equipment being used at the airport, including the airport buildings itself, is public utility infrastructure. They are supposed to be maintained by the tax paid by us,'' he wrote.

Baggage belt fee?

His comments triggered a debate as users pitched in with their views. One user slammed the airline for charging another extra ₹400 for the seat, which is unfair since flying standing is not an option.

Many mocked the airline and said they will next start charging an air-conditioner fee, turbulence charges, runaway parking fee, life jacket tax, toilet usage fee, oxygen at high altitude fee or for even breathing. ''What about breathing charges? The passenger is breathing oxygen in the airport and plane? Where is that tax break up?'' one user asked.

"What about baggage belt, aerobridge and overhead reading lamp fee," joked another user.

However, one user noted that airports are operated by private entities and airlines have to pay for the equipment and the facilities.