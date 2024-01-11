‘Violation of Sanatana Dharma’: 4 Shankaracharyas refuse to attend Ayodhya temple consecration

The four Shankaracharyas have declined to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, citing violation of rules of Sanatana Dharma in the conduct of the rituals.

The shankaracharyas are the spiritual leaders of four Hindu shrines or mutts located in Karnataka’s Sringeri, Gujarat’s Dwaraka, Odisha’s Puri and Uttarakhand’s Joshimath.

‘Pran Pratishtha cannot be done before temple completion’

Making the announcement in an interaction with The Telegraph, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the shankaracharya of Jyotir Math in Joshimath said four of them wouldn’t attend the Ayodhya temple’s consecration as it goes against the norms of Hindu traditions.

He said the idol of Lord Rama is being installed without the completion of the temple’s construction.

He said there was absolutely no hurry to conduct the Pran Pratishtha of the idols without completing the temple.

He, however, clarified that the four shankaracharyas bear no ill-will against anyone including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were just following their ‘dharma’.

“We are not anti-Modi but at the same time we also can’t go against our Dharma Shastra,” he said.

Not a victory for Sanatana Dharma: Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Striking a tart note, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, however, told reporters that the Ayodhya temple isn’t necessary a “victory” for Sanatana Dharma.

“Ayodhya already had a Ram Mandir before, and its construction isn’t a gift or triumph for the religion…when cow slaughter ends in the country, I will visit Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, celebrating with enthusiasm. Since the honourable court’s decision, the land belongs to Hindus, and its use or misuse depends on their discretion,” he said.

The first floor and the sanctum sanctorum of the temple are reportedly ready and the rest of the temple will be constructed over the next two years.

PM will touch idol…event political in nature: Puri’s shankaracharya

Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the shankaracharya of Puri, who last week had refused to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple has raised concerns over the violation of Hindu traditions in the ceremony.

“It should be done according to scriptural guidelines, and the worship should be conducted in accordance to the belief that Ram is not secular. According to scripture, Pran Pratishtha and worship programmes should be conducted; otherwise, the deity’s radiance diminishes, and demonic entities enter, causing havoc,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“I received an invitation, and with a smile, the person said I can bring someone along. I am not upset. It’s just my policy and principle, otherwise I keep going to Ayodhya,” ANI quoted him as saying.

He said the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is more political than religious in nature and doesn’t adhere to spiritual guidelines.

“The country’s Prime Minister will reside in the sanctum sanctorum, touch the idol, and perform the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This has been given a political hue, if there is to be the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama, it should be according to scriptural guidelines. I won’t oppose it, nor will I attend. I have taken my stance. Let’s not mix half-truths and half-lies; everything should align with scriptural knowledge,” he said.

According to reports, Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony will begin on January 16. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, has been entrusted with the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on January 22. The installation ceremony will be done in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day.