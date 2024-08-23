Vinesh Phogat accuses Delhi police of withdrawing security of wrestlers

Olympian Vinesh Phogat on Thursday (August 22) alleged that the Delhi police have withdrawn the security cover of the women wrestlers who will be testifying against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday. However, the police has rejected the charge.

Taking to social media platform X, Phogat said, “Delhi police have withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court.”



Responding to the former wrestler's tweet, the Delhi police clarified that the concerned personal security officers (PSOs) reported late to duty after they pleaded Haryana police to take over the responsibility.





“The security provided to the wrestlers hasn't been withdrawn; it was decided to request Haryana Police to take over the responsibility in future since the protectees normally reside there,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi on X, adding, “The assigned Delhi Police PSOs misunderstood this decision and got delayed in reporting today. The situation has been rectified. Security cover continues.”



Meanwhile, the wrestlers approached a Delhi court which directed the city police to immediately reinstate the security cover.





The security provided to the wrestlers hasn't been withdrawn; it was decided to request Haryana Police to takeover the responsibility in future, since the protectees normally reside there. — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) August 22, 2024

The court was hearing applications filed by senior advocate Rebecca John appearing for the wrestlers, claiming that their security was withdrawn on Wednesday night. It directed police to file a detailed report by Friday regarding the reasons for the withdrawal of the applicants' security.



Phogat along with several other wrestlers led a long-running protest against Brij Bhushan, who was then a BJP MP.



After the intervention of the Sports Ministry, all WFI activities were suspended and assistant secretary Vinod Tomar was sidelined.

The police had filed a First Information Report (FIR) and later a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Singh.

A Delhi court, in a May 10 order, found sufficient evidence to proceed with the charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of five female wrestlers against the former WFI chief.