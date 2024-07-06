Village-style fish curry recipe takes social media by storm, draws 39 million views

Though social media these days is flooded with recipes of numerous delicacies, certain dishes being cooked in the traditional way always stand out.

An Instagram reel showing the village-style recipe for anchovy fish curry has left many impressed. In the video, the person first cleans and cuts the fish to keep it ready for later. Next, shallots, ginger, garlic and fennel seeds are added to heated oil in a pan. These ingredients are sautéed and mixed with chopped tomatoes and spice powders. The mixture is cooked well and removed from the heat.



The mixture is grinded by hand on a stone surface to make a paste. Later, this mixture is combined with other aromatic ingredients. Water is added to make it slightly thin and soaked tamarind water is used for extra tanginess. There are many steps and the list of ingredients is also long. However, the entire process seems to have captivated many people.





The post elicited huge response from the users many of who reacted positively to the recipe. While a few were bowled over by its mouth-watering look, others were concerned about the quantity of oil and spices in it.



"This food is exceptional because it is crafted with love and passion, inspired by genuine care for those it is prepared for. Just like a mother's cooking, it doesn't rely on expensive ingredients, but it still manages to taste heavenly. The secret ingredient here is love, and that's what makes it so special. This food is truly blessed with an otherworldly flavour,” wrote a user.



“I know this will taste so good, the onions, ginger, garlic, curry leaves, and to top it off, the pepper was ground on the stone,” wrote another.