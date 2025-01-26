Viksit Bharat is a medium to uplift most downtrodden: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda claimed on Sunday that India, as the "mother of democracy" and a republic, represents the world, as he called for strengthening the country's constitutional values.

Speaking at a Republic-Day event held at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here, Nadda said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the vision of "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) has become a medium to uplift most of the downtrodden people in the society, embodying the spirit of "Antyodaya", according to a statement issued by the party.

"Let us all collectively pledge to strengthen and uphold the nation's constitutional values. It is our duty to leave no stone unturned in making India a developed nation and ensure that every citizen contributes to this grand journey," Nadda said.

He unfurled the national flag at the BJP office and was joined by several party leaders on the occasion. PTI

