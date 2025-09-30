BJP's Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who defeated Manmohan Singh, passes away at 93

Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 30) morning, the BJP's Delhi unit said in a statement.

Malhotra, 93, was the first president of the Delhi BJP, said the party, condoling his death.

Also read: Bihar polls: Modi's Rs 10,000 cash dole rattles Grand Alliance's momentum

Incidentally, Malhotra's passing away came a day after the Delhi BJP received a permanent office at DDU Marg that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Malhotra's life was an example of simplicity and public service, and he did much work for expansion of Jan Sangh in Delhi, said the party statement.

In the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, Malhotra had defeated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Delhi.