Vigyan Dhara scheme approved by government
New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the continuation of three umbrella schemes of the Department of Science and Technology, merged into a unified central sector scheme called 'Vigyan Dhara'.
The proposed outlay for Vigyan Dhara is Rs 10,579 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.
The scheme has three broad components -- science and technology institutional and human capacity building; research and development; and innovation, technology development and deployment. PTI
Next Story