Viennese orchestra plays ‘Vande Mataram’ for PM Modi in Austria

A Viennese philharmonic orchestra led by an India-born conductor regaled Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Austrian capital with a rendition of Vande Mataram during his visit to that country.

The orchestra was conducted by Lucknow-born Vijay Upadhyaya of Vienna University Philharmonic.

The troupe also included a choir whose members sang Vande Mataram while the orchestra performed.

“Amazing,” says PM

Prime Minister Modi was treated to mellifluous strains of orchestral music performed by the troupe from Vienna University Philharmonic at his hotel.

The prime minister called the rendition of the national song of India “excellent”.

“Austria is known for its vibrant musical culture. I got a glimpse of it thanks to this amazing rendition of Vande Mataram!” Modi said in a post on X, sharing a video of the performance.