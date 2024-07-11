Viennese orchestra plays ‘Vande Mataram’ for PM Modi in Austria
Orchestra conducted by Lucknow-born Vijay Upadhyaya; PM calls rendition of the national song of India “excellent”
A Viennese philharmonic orchestra led by an India-born conductor regaled Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Austrian capital with a rendition of Vande Mataram during his visit to that country.
The orchestra was conducted by Lucknow-born Vijay Upadhyaya of Vienna University Philharmonic.
The troupe also included a choir whose members sang Vande Mataram while the orchestra performed.
“Amazing,” says PM
Prime Minister Modi was treated to mellifluous strains of orchestral music performed by the troupe from Vienna University Philharmonic at his hotel.
The prime minister called the rendition of the national song of India “excellent”.
“Austria is known for its vibrant musical culture. I got a glimpse of it thanks to this amazing rendition of Vande Mataram!” Modi said in a post on X, sharing a video of the performance.
Ricky Kej’s comment
The University of Vienna Philharmonic consists of more than 800 musicians and singers who play in two orchestras and eight choirs, making it one of the largest music communities worldwide, according to its website.
Grammy Award winning-musician Ricky Kej in a comment on X in response to Modi’s post on the social media platform, said, “The conductor is an Indian who makes all of us proud — Vijay Upadhyaya, originally from Lucknow. He is the director of the prestigious Vienna University Philharmonic (among other international orchestras) and founded the India National Youth Orchestra. He is a proud Indian and often conducts Indian-styled music internationally.”
Vande Mataram was composed by author Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and also became a rallying cry for Indian nationalists fighting for Independence from colonial rule.
Modi’s “historic” visit
Modi paid an official two-day visit to Austria at the invitation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the first visit to Austria of an Indian Prime Minister after 41 years, in a year that marks the 75th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Austria is known for its architectural heritage and as a land of legendary composers like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with Vienna being its cultural heartbeat.
Prime Minister Modi described his visit to Austria as historic and special.
Lasting ties
In a joint statement issued after the talks between Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Nehammer, the two leaders appreciated the long tradition of cultural exchanges, particularly the role of Austrian Indologists and leading Indian cultural personalities who engaged with Austria.
“The leaders also noted the growing interest among Austrians in yoga and Ayurveda. They welcomed efforts to promote further bilateral cultural ties in music, dance, opera, theatre, films, literature, sports and other fields, including in the framework of the recently signed MoU on Cultural Cooperation,” it said.
“They encouraged efforts by relevant agencies to work together to expand tourist flows in both directions, including by expanding direct flight connectivity, the lengths of stay and other initiatives,” the statement said.
(With agency inputs)