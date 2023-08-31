Video of IndiGo crew's enthusiastic welcome to ISRO chairman goes viral

Air hostesses probably have a fund of horrifying stories to narrate about misbehaving passengers. But, sometimes, they also have the chance to post stories of having met and served national heroes they are immensely proud off on their flights.



That’s what recently happened with Pooja Shah, an IndiGo air hostess, who was overjoyed to see ISRO chairman S Somanath on her flight and posted about the IndiGo crew’s heartwarming welcome of the scientist in a video on her Instagram page. The video went immediately viral.

The video, which was captioned “It’s always a pleasure to have national heroes on our flight,” starts off with an excited Shah announcing the presence of S Somanath, the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation through the PA system to other passengers on their flight. She makes the announcement with a lot of pride in her voice. India recently made history when ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon, making India the first and only country to achieve this feat.

“A huge round of applause for Mr Somanath and his team. We are proud to have you on board, sir. Thank you so much for making India proud,” said Shah, who could not stop smiling in the video.

The passengers too clapped enthusiastically, turning around in their seats to see the celebrated hero in their midst. Another flight crew member then approached S Somanath with a tray of food and beverages, along with a note, which the ISRO chief accepted with a smile. This scene plays out along with the song Vande Mataram being played in the background.

The video wraps up with a beaming Pooja photographed besides ‘national hero’ S Somanath.