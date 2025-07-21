Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar quits, cites medical grounds

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has tendered resignation to the President, citing medical grounds. It is not yet clear what situation led to his sudden resignation.

In a letter addressed to the President, Dhankhar invoked Article 67(a) of the Constitution to formalise his decision.

In the letter, Dhankhar expressed deep gratitude to the President for her unwavering support and described their working relationship as “soothing” and “wonderful.” He also extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers for their cooperation and support during his tenure.

“The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished and embedded in my memory,” Dhankhar wrote, acknowledging his enriching experience in office.

Reflecting on his time as Vice-President, Dhankhar noted that it had been an “honor” to serve during a period of “remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development” in India. He said he leaves office “filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements.”

Dhankhar, who took office as Vice-President on August 11, 2022, emphasised that he is stepping down to prioritize his health and well-being.