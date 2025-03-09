Vice President Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS, condition stable
New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the AIIMS here early Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said.
The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.
Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.
He is stable and under observation, a source said, adding a group of doctors is monitoring his condition.PTI
Next Story