Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi to be new Navy Chief

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi will be the new Navy Chief by the end of this month succeeding incumbent Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Admiral Kumar will retire from service on April 30.

Vice Admiral Tripathi is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

"The government has appointed Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of April 30," the defence ministry said.

Bom on May 15, 1964, Vice Admiral Tripathi was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.

A communication and electronic warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 30 years.

Prior to taking over as Vice Chief of Navy, he had served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

Vice Admiral Tripathi has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments.

He has commanded INS Vinash.

He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director of Naval Plans at New Delhi.

As Rear Admiral, he served as Flag Officer Commanding of the Eastern Fleet.

He also served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

An alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa and NDA Khadakwasla, Vice Admiral Tripathi has undergone courses at the Naval War College, Goa and Naval War College USA He is a recipient of the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Nau Sena Medal (NM). PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)