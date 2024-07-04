Veteran BJP leader Advani stable, under observation: Hospital sources

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The health condition of BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani remains "stable" and he is currently under observation of a team of doctors, sources said on Thursday.

The 96-year-old, who was born in undivided India, was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there.

"He (Advani) remains stable today after being admitted at the hospital last night. He is currently under observation of a team of doctors in the neurology department," an Apollo Hospital source said Thursday.

Further details about his health condition are awaited.

Advani was brought to the facility around 9 pm Wednesday. He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani.

A hospital source said on Wednesday night Advani has been admitted under neurology department senior consultant Dr Vinit Suri. PTI

