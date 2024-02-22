‘Vegan’ CJI Chandrachud recalls how PM Modi helped him during COVID

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Thursday (February 22) recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced him to AYUSH medicine and helped him when he was down with COVID-19.

CJI Chandrachud spoke about PM Modi and AYUSH after inaugurating the AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre on the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi on Thursday.

PM Modi's phone call

“I have been associated with AYUSH since Covid broke out. The prime minister (Narendra Modi) called me up and said, 'I believe that you are down with Covid and I hope everything is fine. I realise that you are not in good shape but we'll do everything. There is a vaidya who is also a secretary at AYUSH and I'll arrange a call with him who'll send you medicine and all',” CJI Chandrachud was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I took medicine from AYUSH when I was down with Covid. The second and third time when I had Covid, I didn't take any allopathic medicine at all," he added.

CJI Chandrachud also said that he is a vegan and practices yoga.

"I practice yoga. I woke up at 3:30 this morning to do yoga. Additionally, I have been following a vegan diet for the last 5 months. I am trying to focus on a holistic pattern of life, which begins with what you eat, of course, and what you put into your system," the CJI said.

Holistic lifestyle

He also said that a holistic lifestyle was important not just for the judges and their immediate families, but also for the staff members of the Supreme Court.

"I underwent Panchakarma about a year ago, and I am looking forward to doing it again now, as it is the turn of the season. However, we have over 2000 staff members in the Supreme Court, including our colleagues, all 34 judges who bear tremendous stress in their daily work, leading to a heavy workload of files. I believe it's important to consider a holistic lifestyle, not just for the judges and their immediate families, but also for the staff members. Through them, we can propagate this message for the rest of the country," he said.

"On the benefits of traditional Ayurveda, I am deeply grateful to all the doctors and Ayush. They have a wonderful facility at Saket, and now we are bringing this to the Supreme Court. Each of the doctors who contributed to this has scientifically prepared this facility. We are unveiling this to the Supreme Court and, through it, to the entire nation," he added.