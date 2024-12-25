Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary: Murmu, Modi join prayer ceremony to pay tributes

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who joined a prayer ceremony at the memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday to pay tributes to him on his birth centenary.

Union ministers, including Amit Shah and J P Nadda, besides BJP allies such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union ministers Lalan Singh of the JD(U) and Jitam Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) paid homage to the BJP stalwart at 'Sadaiv Atal'.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla besides the members of Vajpayee's adopted family were also present.

Modi said in a post on X that the impact of how Vajpayee preserved constitutional values and gave new direction and momentum to the country will remain forever. PTI

