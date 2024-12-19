US visa: New rules from January 1 to cut waiting period in India

The US Embassy in India has announced that from January 1, 2025, it is making changes to ensure a fair chance of getting a visa interview appointment and also reducing the waiting period.

In an Instagram post, the US Embassy in India said that one can schedule a first non-immigrant visa appointment at the location of their choice. Also, they can reschedule their appointment one time. However, for the second time, a new appointment needs to be taken and application fee to be paid again.

“To make sure everyone has a fair chance at getting a visa interview appointment and to reduce wait times, we’re making some changes,” it said in the post.

“Starting January 1, 2025, you can still schedule your first nonimmigrant visa appointment at the location of your choice. If you need to reschedule for any reason, you will be able to do that one time. If you miss your appointment or need to reschedule a second time, you’ll need to book a new appointment and repay your application fee. Since wait times are long, please make sure you can attend on the date you’ve selected,” it added.

The Embassy said the changes will make it easier and faster for everyone to get appointments. “We encourage applicants to attend their scheduled appointments to keep the process efficient and fair for everyone.”



