US visa applications may expire even after payment; Embassy gives big update

If you have applied for a US visa during the past one year, and have not yet scheduled an interview, you need to read this.

The US Embassy in India posted a warning on X to visa applicants on Wednesday (September 13), "Check your receipt! If you paid your visa application fee before October 1, 2022, and have not scheduled an interview yet, book now." “Visa applicants typically have 365 days from the date of payment to schedule an appointment before the payment expires. Certain extensions were granted during the pandemic, but these extensions expire September 30,” the embassy continued. “If you paid your fee prior to October 1, 2022, you must schedule an interview (or submit your interview waiver application, if you are eligible) before September 30, 2023. If you don’t, you may have to pay the fee again!” “NOTE: The interview itself does NOT need to take place before September 30, 2023, but an appointment must be scheduled in the system, even if it is for months into the future,” clarified the embassy.

