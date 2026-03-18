American ‘mercenary’, 6 Ukrainians in NIA custody; what were they doing in Mizoram?

In a major counter-terrorism breakthrough, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven foreign nationals, including an American citizen, accused of using northeast India as a transit rote to enter Myanmar and provide tactical training to ethnic armed groups in the neighbouring trouble-torn country.

The United States Embassy in India has confirmed it is "aware of the situation" involving the arrest of an American national, Matthew VanDyke, who has been arrested by NIA, on charges related to international terrorism and illegal border crossings.

The arrest is part of a high-profile crackdown by the country's anti-terror body, which detained a total of seven foreign nationals on March 13. The arrests were carried out across three airports — Kolkata, where VanDyke was apprehended, and Lucknow and Delhi, where three Ukrainian nationals were arrested at each location. The group is accused of using India as a transit point to enter Myanmar illegally. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the NIA in a Delhi court, the suspects allegedly provided tactical training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar, as well as several banned insurgent organisations operating within India. US, Ukraine react The American and six Ukrainian nationals face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, UAPA. On Monday, a Delhi court remanded the seven foreign nationals to 11 days of NIA custody. A NDTV report quoted a US embassy spokesperson, who said, "We are aware of the situation. For privacy reasons, we cannot comment on cases involving US citizens.” Besides American national Matthew VanDyke, the Ukrainian nationals are Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor. Also read: Centre to hold high-stakes talks to defuse tension over its border policy in NE Meanwhile, Ukraine has lodged a protest with India over the "detention" of six Ukrainian nationals on charges of entering Mizoram without authorisation and for alleged unlawful activities. Ukraine's ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk met Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry, Sibi George, and sought consular access to the Ukrainian nationals and their immediate release, according to a readout by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on March 17. FIR details According to the FIR filed against the seven foreign nationals, they are accused of entering restricted zones in Mizoram without authorisation before illegally crossing the border into Myanmar. The NIA alleged the group established contact with Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) and various insurgent groups banned in India to provide combat training and weapons. The FIR further stated that the accused allegedly trained the armed groups, gave them weapons, and helped in drone operations. The charges indicate activity consistent with mercenary work.