US singer Mary Millben attacks Rahul Gandhi over comments on PM Modi

US singer and cultural ambassador Mary Millben on Friday (October 17) slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, telling him to return to his “I hate India tour.”

Millben, who has often expressed admiration for PM Modi, criticised the Congress leader, stating that the Prime Minister acts in the "best interests of India".

Mary Millben slams Rahul Gandhi

Her remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, claimed that PM Modi was “frightened of Trump”.

He alleged that the Prime Minister “allows” the US President Donald Trump to decide and announce that India will not purchase Russian oil, continues to send congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs, and “does not contradict” the US President on Operation Sindoor.

Responding to this, Millben wrote, “You are wrong, Rahul Gandhi. PM Narendra Modi is not afraid of President Trump. PM Modi understands the long game, and his diplomacy with the US is strategic. Just as the US President will always put America’s interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India. And I applaud that. That’s what Heads of State do.”

US singer praises Modi

Millben further asserted that both PM Modi and Trump “do and say what is best for their country,” something she does not expect Rahul Gandhi to comprehend.

“I don’t expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don’t possess the acumen to be the PM of India. Best to return to your ‘I hate India’ tour that has an audience of one – you,” she added.

Millben, who is also an actor, first met PM Modi in June 2023 during his state visit to the United States. She performed the Indian national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building, after which she touched PM Modi’s feet to seek his blessings, a moment that drew widespread attention.

Trump's Russian oil claim and India's response

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump recently claimed that PM Modi had assured him that India would stop buying oil from Russia. “He’s assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia. He can’t do it immediately. It’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon,” Trump said.

In response, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), reiterated that India’s energy policy remains guided by its commitment to “safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario.”

He emphasised that India’s approach is focused on maintaining price stability and ensuring secure energy supplies through diversification and wider procurement partnerships. The MEA also indicated that no commitment has been made to halt Russian oil imports.

Russia, for its part, defended its energy partnership with India, underscoring that the relationship is based on mutual respect and continued cooperation in the energy sector.