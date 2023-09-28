US issues record-breaking 1 million visas to Indians in 2023

In a record-breaking feat, the US Mission to India announced today (September 28) that it has surpassed its goal of processing 1 million non-immigrant visa applications in 2023.

Expressing his pride at the achievement, the US Envoy to India Eric Garcetti tweeted that they will not stop here and continue to give as many Indian applicants the opportunity to travel to the United States. In the tweet, he said, "Mission to 1M accomplished! We are excited to announce that the US Mission to India has reached and surpassed our goal to process one million visa applications in 2023!"

#Missionto1M accomplished! We are excited to announce that the U.S. Mission to India has reached and surpassed our goal to process one million visa applications in 2023! We will not stop here and continue our progress in coming months, to give as many Indian applicants the… pic.twitter.com/4mTypC2wqh

Further, the US envoy told a news agency that it was PM Modi & President Biden who had advocated doing a better job of moving faster on visas. And, how MEA in India had approved more bodies in places like Hyderabad, more people who can work on visas, and they too changed their systems to work harder and smarter. All of which led them to process a million visa applications this year today officially.

"We just have to continue to prepare for the future," he said.

An official release by the US embassy, meanwhile, alluded to the Joint Statement issued by Prime Minister Modi and President Biden during the President’s recent visit to India, which had noted that the US and India share a “close and enduring” partnership.

“Improved visa processing is only one example of the US Mission to India’s ongoing commitment to strengthening that partnership,” said the statement.

'Ties stronger than ever'

Eric Garcetti also said in the release that India’s partnership is one of the United States’ most important bilateral relationships, and in fact one of the most important relationships in the world.

“The ties between our people are stronger than ever, and we will continue our record-setting volume of visa work in the coming months to give as many Indian applicants as possible the opportunity to travel to the United States and experience the US-India friendship first hand,” he said.

Indians represent over 10 per cent of all visa applicants worldwide

With the achievement of having processed 1 million visas, the Mission has already gone past the number it had issued in 2022. Moreover, it is processing almost 20 applications more applications than in pre-pandemic 2019.

Indians now made 1 in 10 visa applications worldwide, said the release. Last year over 1.2 million Indians visited the United States. Indians now represent over 10 per cent of all visa applicants worldwide, including 20 per cenbt of all student visa applicants and 65 per cent of all H&L-category (employment) visa applicants, said the release affirming that the US welcomes this growth.

Recognising the continued high demand for US visas in India, the US continues to invest heavily in its operations here, added the release. In the past year, the Mission has expanded its staffing to facilitate more visa processing than ever before. The Mission has made significant capital improvements to existing facilities as well, such as the US Consulate in Chennai, and has inaugurated a new Consulate building in Hyderabad.

The Mission has also implemented strategies to increase efficiency, extending interview waiver eligibility to new visa categories and utilising remote work to allow staff around the world to contribute to Indian visa processing. Early next year, the Mission plans to implement a pilot programme that would allow domestic visa renewal for qualified H&L-category employment visa applicants.