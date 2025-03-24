US H-1B visa registration for 2026 ends on March 24

The registration for the US H-1B visa for the fiscal year 2026 ends today (March 24).

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

With an H-1B visa, a person can initially stay in the US for three years which can later be extended to six years.

The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will close the initial registration of the H-1B visa cap for the fiscal year 2026 on March 24. The registration, which opened on March 7, will run through noon (Eastern) on Monday, according to the USCIS.

After taking office, US President Donald Trump had made it clear that he was not going to stop the H-1B scheme. Further, Trump said he wishes to back H-1B because he 'wanted very competent people coming to our country'.

And he wanted to bring in high-quality professionals not just for the tech industry but also for other professions.

Who gets the H-1B visa?

H-1B visa is issued to a person who is offered a temporary professional position by a US employer.

To qualify for H-1B status, a person should also have a minimum educational qualification of a bachelor's degree or higher in a related area.

Employing qualified individuals

The US Department of Labour (DOL) explains that the H-1B programme is meant for employers who want to hire non-immigrant aliens as workers in ‘speciality occupations or as fashion models of distinguished merit and ability’.

A specialty occupation means that the person has highly specialised knowledge and should have at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.

The aim is to help employers who cannot otherwise obtain needed business skills and abilities from the US workforce. So the government authorises the 'temporary employment of qualified individuals' who are not otherwise authorised to work in the United States, the DOL has said.

The employers, however, have to pay the H-1B worker a wage equal to the wage paid to similarly qualified workers or, if higher, the prevailing wage for the position in the geographic area where the H-1B worker will be employed.

Capped at 65,000 visas

Under the H-1B visa programme, 65,000 visas are issued every year with an additional 20,000 visas reserved for those with a US master's degree or higher.