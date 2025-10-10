US Ambassador Sergio Gor to visit India from October 9–14

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, will visit the country from October 9-14 and hold meetings with Indian government officials on a wide range of India-US bilateral ties. The US Department of State said in a release that Gor will be accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas during the visit.

Focus on strategic partnership

The release further stated that the US will continue to strengthen its strategic partnership with India and work towards promoting a safer and stronger Indo-Pacific region.

"U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas will travel to India from October 9 to October 14. Ambassador Gor and Deputy Secretary Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues,” stated the release.

“The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region", it added.

According to the US Embassy spokesperson, Gor's presentation of credentials and move to India will occur at a later date that has not yet been determined, reported ANI.

Earlier meeting with Jaishankar

Gor, on September 24, met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York. During the meeting, both sides committed to further promoting the success of India-US bilateral ties.

The US Department of State had stated that it looks forward to strengthening ties between the two countries.

"U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and Ambassador Nominee to India Sergio Gor met with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. They look forward to further promoting the success of the U.S.-India relationship,” it stated in a post on X.

Gor on Modi-Trump friendship

The US Ambassador had earlier highlighted the "deep friendship" between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his Senate confirmation hearing, Gor stated that the camaraderie between the two leaders was a key asset in strengthening the US-India strategic partnership.

Gor, while speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, described the personal rapport between the two leaders as "incredible" and "unique".

‘India, a strategic partner’

Describing India as a “strategic partner”, Gor had said that its geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make New Delhi a cornerstone of regional stability.

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond... India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share,” said Gor.

“As Secretary Rubio said, India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world... If confirmed, I will prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India," he added as quoted by ANI.