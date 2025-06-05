Kannada is not Tamil’s daughter: Linguistic expert Deiva Sundaram

Kamal Haasan's recent remark that Kannada was born out of Tamil has triggered a linguistic and political debate across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. As public opinion splits along regional lines, The Federal spoke to Professor Deiva Sundaram, a veteran linguist, to understand what linguistic research actually says about the relationship between the two languages.

Kamal Haasan's statement claiming Kannada is born from Tamil has created a stir. What is the truth according to linguistic research?

As a student of linguistics, I must clarify: Kannada is not the daughter of Tamil. Both are sisters. They evolved from an ancient, hypothetical proto-Dravidian language. This proto-language is neither Tamil nor Kannada, but a constructed linguistic ancestor. From that origin, 25 Dravidian languages, including Tamil and Kannada, evolved.

There is currently no evidence to claim Kannada was born from Tamil. However, there is substantial evidence to state that Tamil and Kannada are sister languages. They share many similarities and cognates.

But some argue Tamil is the most senior of all Dravidian languages. Is that true?

Certainly, Tamil is the most ancient language in the Indian linguistic area. It has been continuously spoken and documented through literature and grammar over centuries. But claiming that Kannada or other languages are born from Tamil just because Tamil is older is incorrect. Language does not evolve that way without clear evidence.

What methods are used to prove linguistic lineage?

We use comparative linguistics and language typology. These methods analyze similarities and differences through cognates and grammar structures. But linguistic evidence alone is not enough. Anthropology, archaeology, genetics, and biology also play a role in establishing such lineage.

Until strong multidisciplinary evidence is available, one cannot claim Tamil is the mother of Kannada. Such assertions, made prematurely, can hurt the sentiments of Kannada speakers.

What is your take on the argument that Tamil and Kannada are separate entities?

Yes, in the present political and sociocultural context, Tamil and Kannada represent separate entities. Language is the most vital marker of nationality. So if someone says Kannada is the daughter of Tamil, it can hurt Kannada identity. That’s why this debate must be approached carefully and backed by evidence.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.