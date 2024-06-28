Uproar over NEET in Parliament: Wasn't allowed to speak, says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday (June 28) said the Opposition INDIA bloc wanted to have a constructive debate on the alleged irregularities in NEET exam, but they were “not allowed to do so” in the Parliament.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul said in a video, “Everybody knows the papers were leaked. The dreams and aspirations of students who studied to become doctors have been ridiculed.”



His statement came close on the heels of the Congress alleging that Rahul’s mic was “muted” when he was raising the issue of the alleged anomalies in NEET-UG 2024 on the floor of the House.



"I had brought up NEET during a meeting with Opposition parties yesterday and everyone unanimously agreed that a one-day discussion on NEET is required. And we are committed to having that discussion peacefully in a very very accommodating manner.”





The INDIA Opposition bloc wants to have a constructive debate with the Government on the NEET exam and the prevailing paper leak issue.



“The INDIA Opposition bloc wants to have a constructive debate with the government on the NEET exam and the prevailing paper leak issue. It is unfortunate that we weren't allowed to do so in Parliament today. This is a serious concern that is causing anxiety to lakhs of families across India. We urge the prime minister to debate on this issue and give the students the respect they deserve,” he added.



Appeal to Speaker

Earlier, speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul made an appeal to Speaker Om Birla. “I am confident that you will allow us to represent our voice, allow us to speak, allow us to represent the voice of the people of India,” he said.



“The idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of the Opposition is a non-democratic idea. This election has shown that the people of India expect the Opposition to defend the constitution, the ‘Samvidhan’ of this country,” he added.

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET.

‘Need to follow norms’



When the House reassembled at 12 noon, Opposition members continued with their demand for a discussion on matters related to NEET. Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told Opposition members that they can discuss the matter during the course of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.



Birla said there are certain norms of Parliament that have to be followed and committees have to be formed to which Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said students are not aware of it. They are only demanding justice.



The NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4 and almost immediately were followed by allegations of irregularities and question paper leaks in states such as Bihar.

