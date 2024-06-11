UP power station's failure led to outage in Delhi, says AAP minister Atishi

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Delhi Power minister Atishi on Tuesday said a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola in Uttar Pradesh had led to power outage in many parts of the national capital.

According to discom officials, east and central parts of Delhi were largely affected. They said the discoms were working to restore electricity.

In a post on X, Atishi said she is seeking appointment with the Union Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure such a situation is not repeated.

"There is power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11 pm. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected. The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas.

"But this major failure in the national power grid is extremely worrying. I am seeking time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated," she said in the post. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)