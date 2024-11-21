Union minister Khattar announces survey of homeless people in Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the power and housing departments in Ladakh, and announced to conduct a survey of all the homeless people in the Union Territory to ensure no one remains homeless.

Highlighting Ladakh's immense potential for solar power development due to its vast area, Khattar said work is progressing on a 13 GW solar plant which aims to meet local energy needs besides addressing energy demands in other parts of the country.

Khattar arrived in Leh on Thursday morning on a three-day visit to the Union Territory (UT).

"A survey of all homeless people will be conducted in the Union Territory so that they can avail the benefits of PM Awas Yojana. The ministry will ensure that no person remains homeless in Ladakh," Khattar, who also holds the housing and urban affairs portfolio, told reporters in Leh.

He also said that financial assistance has been provided to all the street vendors under the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, and all efforts will be made to ensure that no one is left out.

In Leh, the minister received a comprehensive overview of the operations of the power and housing departments, including their achievements.

Expressing satisfaction with their performance, he assured all possible support to overcome the challenges posed by the region's tough terrain.

On waste management and worker safety, he emphasised Ladakh's goal of achieving 100 per cent processing of waste materials.

"I was presented a detailed project report on this. I also stressed the importance of improving the working conditions of 'Safai Mitras' to eliminate occupational hazards," Khattar said.

Instructing the officials to expedite the preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) for the water supply and sewage treatment plant (STP) projects in Leh and Kargil, Khattar said, "Timely completion of these DPRs is crucial for the smooth implementation of the projects which will enhance the quality of life in both the regions." Addressing the challenges faced by the power department during the winter months, Khattar assured that the UT's additional power demand will be met from the Government of India's surplus quota to ensure uninterrupted supply.

He also promised to resolve manpower issues in the power department at the earliest.

The Ladakh administration submitted estimates worth Rs 1,080 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, with approvals expected shortly, the minister said.

Stating that the ongoing projects under the PM Deendayal Package would be completed by December, Khattar announced plans to set up power supply and distribution lines to Nubra Valley and Zanskar Valley, which will significantly enhance energy availability in these regions.

He also assured that efforts are being made on a war footing to address the bottlenecks hindering different project implementation. PTI

