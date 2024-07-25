Union Budget: Opposition abused PM Modi, did not debate, says Kiren Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday (July 25) accused the Opposition of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate in Parliament on the Union budget instead of speaking on its finer aspects.

Rijiju told the media that the manner in which some Opposition leaders spoke on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha amounted to insulting the House and lowering the dignity of the Parliament session.

"Let us respect the mandate of the people. They (people) have given the mandate to Modi for a third consecutive term. If anybody tries to insult the verdict, they will be punished in elections," Rijiju said.

Opposition charge

He made the remarks a day after the opposition alleged the Union Budget was "discriminatory" against non-NDA-ruled states and accused Modi of running a "shaky and vulnerable" coalition government.

During the discussion on the 2024-25 budget, opposition members accused the government of doling out sops to the JD-U and TDP, which rule Bihar and Andhra Pradesh respectively, to ensure that the government faces no hurdles from its key allies.

Rijiju said the need was for a constructive discussion on the Budget.

‘Have constructive discussion’

"The prime minister has said that elections were over and now was the time to rise above political lines and work together for the nation," he said.

The minister said the Opposition leaders did not say anything on the budget but indulged in politics during the discussion on the budget which began on Wednesday.

"They have insulted the mandate of the people. The Opposition leaders have abused the prime minister," Rijiju said.