Dhankhar questions those opposing Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday questioned those opposing a uniform civil code and said it was only a matter of time before the entire country adopted a common code, asserting that it would bring gender equality.

Addressing a fresh batch of participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme, Dhankhar said it was a "very auspicious sign" that Uttarakhand made a uniform civil code a reality.

Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state to implement a uniform civil code, with the ruling BJP fulfilling a major commitment made ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Article 44 of the Constitution mandates that the state shall endeavour to secure for citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India, the vice-president noted.

"... I am sure it will only be a matter of time before the entire country adopts a similar legislation," he said.

Noting the opposition to a common code, Dhankhar -- who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman -- said, "Some people, I would say out of ignorance, are criticising it. How can we criticise something which is a mandate of the Constitution? Ordainment emanating from our founding fathers. Something that has to bring about gender equality. Why oppose it?" According to an official statement, Dhankhar was of the view that politics had taken "such a deep root" in people's minds that it turned into "poison".

"For political gain, people don't hesitate to forsake nationalism, not even for a moment, without feeling concerned. How can anyone oppose promulgation of a uniform civil code?" he wondered.

In short, a uniform civil code means having a common law for all citizens that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code. PTI

