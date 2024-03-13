Unemployment, inflation and 'bhagidari' are crucial issues country is facing: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Modi-led government saying the country is facing crucial issues such as unemployment, inflation and "bhagidari".

However, the Centre is intent on diverting the attention of the people from the real problems, he alleged.

Rahul, who is on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, was interacting with people at Dondaicha village in Dhule district of Maharashtra on March 13. He brought up the topic of conducting a caste census, calling it a "historic and revolutionary step" if it is carried out.

Rahul and the Congress have been repeatedly assuring that if his party forms a government at the Centre, it would carry out a caste census.

"Economic and financial survey will be the next step and I will do it. Dalits, poor people from the general category, minorities and tribals will know where they stand. Unemployment, inflation and 'bhagidari' (share) are crucial issues that the country is facing," he said.

Rahul claimed that media, the Election Commission, bureaucracy, private hospitals, educational institutions have no representation from the poor from general category, Dalits, tribals or minorities.

50% of population has 3% of country's wealth

He also accused the Modi government of waiving ₹16 lakh crore dues of rich people. "So why can't the government waive the dues of farmers?" he asked.

The former Congress president claimed that 22 people in the country have the same amount of wealth as possessed by 70 crore people.

"Fifty per cent of the population has three per cent of the country's wealth while 22 people have more than 50 per cent wealth. Since you don't ask questions, your attention can easily be diverted," he said.

Agnipath scheme

Referring to the Centre's Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers in the armed forces, he said Agniveers will not get martyr's status or pension.

"The Centre wants to divert the pension amount and the money spent on training soldiers to defence business of private companies," he alleged.

Rahul's yatra entered Maharashtra on Tuesday in its last leg. It will culminate in Mumbai on March 17.

(With inputs from agencies)