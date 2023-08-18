Edtech company Unacademy recently started trending on social media but for all the wrong reasons. What’s worse for the company, 1 lakh users have uninstalled the app within 24 hours.



This comes in the wake of the sacking of a former tutor at Unacademy, Karan Sangwan, for urging his students to vote only for educated people.

Sangwan, who has 14,000 followers on Unacademy, is the founder of Legal Pathsala on YouTube and has an LLM in criminal law. According to his profile on Unacademy, Sangwan joined the edtech firm in February 2020 during the pandemic. A few days ago, while lamenting over the government's recent move to bring changes in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), during his online class, Sangwan had said, "Even I don't know whether to laugh or cry because I also have a lot of bare acts, caseloads, and notes that I had prepared. It is hard work for everyone. You also got a job at your hand."

"But keep in mind one thing. Next time vote for someone who is well-educated so you don't have to go through this (ordeal) again. Ok?” he adds. "Elect someone who is educated, who understands things. Don't elect someone who only knows changing names. Make your decision properly," Sangwan asserted.

This caused an uproar and he was sacked by his employers for ‘breach of contract’.

Roman Saini, the co-founder of Unacademy said that they as an education platform have a ‘strict Code of Conduct’ in place for all their educators, with the intention of ensuring that heir learners have access to ‘unbiased knowledge’.



“The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct,” tweeted Saini.