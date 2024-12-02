Ukrainian filmmaker Lesia Diak explores war’s emotional toll in Dad’s Lullaby

Ukrainian filmmaker Lesia Diak delved into her poignant documentary, Dad’s Lullaby, in an episode of Culture Vibes, The Federal’s special programme anchored by Nawaid Anjum, which spotlights writers and artists from around the world. The film, which was recently screened at the Dharamshala International Film Festival, provides a heart-wrenching look at the psychological toll of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on a soldier and his family.

The inspiration for Dad’s Lullaby came from Diak’s own romantic relationship with a war veteran. Observing his emotional withdrawal and struggles, she found herself unable to bridge the emotional chasm caused by his trauma. “It was a deeply loving relationship,” Diak shared, “but the war had created a distance neither of us could overcome.”

Diak’s documentary follows Serhiy, a war veteran, as he struggles to reintegrate into family life while grappling with trauma. The film also portrays the experiences of his wife and three children, illustrating how war seeps into the everyday lives of those on the home front.

This personal loss motivated Diak to explore how war-induced trauma manifests within families. Partnering with a Ukrainian NGO, she documented Serhiy’s family over several years, capturing both tender moments and the unspoken tension wrought by war.

Invisibility of trauma

Diak emphasised how trauma often remains hidden, describing it as “something in the air.” Her intention was to depict the complexity of Serhiy’s struggles — not just as a father and husband but as a man burdened by guilt over the soldiers he lost and the family he could no longer emotionally sustain.

Through intimate conversations, Diak highlighted Serhiy’s internal battle. “It was important to show his vulnerability, guilt, and the impossible choices he faced,” she explained.

Children caught in the crossfire

The documentary also captures the unsettling normalisation of war in the lives of Serhiy’s children. From their games mimicking soldiers to their questions about grenades, war permeates their innocence. “War has become their reality,” Diak noted.

Art as a coping mechanism

For Diak, filmmaking serves as both a tool for storytelling and a means of personal healing. She admitted that the enormity of Ukraine’s suffering often feels overwhelming. Yet, her work gives her purpose and discipline. “Art helps me navigate the pain, offering a way to stay connected to humanity,” she said.

A broader moral responsibility

Diak sees storytelling as a moral imperative for Ukrainian artists. Reflecting on the broader context of the war, she stressed the importance of bearing witness to its devastation. “We must preserve the memory of those we’ve lost and ensure the world understands the depth of our suffering,” she said.

While Diak remains sceptical of political solutions, particularly attempts to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, she maintains hope in the power of art to foster empathy and resilience.

A universal tale of love and loss

Dad’s Lullaby transcends borders, resonating as a universal story of love, absence, and resilience. By weaving her personal experiences with those of her protagonists, Diak has created a deeply moving narrative that humanises the cost of war.

As the film garners attention on the global stage, Diak hopes it will spark conversations about the unseen scars of war. “Empathy is crucial,” she said. “Through stories like these, we can connect to one another and understand the true price of conflict.”

