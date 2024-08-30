Chennai-Nagercoil, Bengaluru-Madurai Vande Bharat trains to be flagged off

Chennai, Aug 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat services in the region on August 31, Southern Railway said on Friday.

The PM will flag off the service from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Nagercoil as well as the one from Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment through video conferencing, an official release here said.

Only the inaugural special of the Nagercoil-bound service will be flagged off from Dr MGR Chennai Central station but the regular service will be from Chennai Egmore, the release added.

It will run on all days except Wednesday.

Train No 20627 will leave Chennai Egmore at 5 am and reach Nagercoil at 1.50 pm the same day. It will stop at Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Dindugal, Madurai, Kovilpatti and Tiruneveli, before reaching Nagercoil Junction.

Train No 20628 will depart from Nagercoil Jn at 2.20 pm and arrive at Chennai Egmore at 11 pm, the release said.

The Vande Bharat service between Madurai and Bengaluru Cantonment will be operated six days a week, except on Tuesday.

Train No 20671 will depart Madurai at 5.15 am and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 1 pm, the release said.

It will depart Bengaluru Cantonment at 1.30 pm and reach Madurai at 9.45 pm, and the stoppages on either sides are Dindugal, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem and Krishnarajapuram. PTI

