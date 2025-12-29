Two Telangana women die in California road accident, families seek govt assistance

Two women from the Mahabubabad district have died in a road accident in California when the vehicle they were travelling in failed to negotiate a curve and plunged into a gorge.

Deceased completed Masters degree

According to media reports, the incident took place on Sunday (December 28) at around 4.30 pm local time. The deceased, identified as Pulakhandam Meghana Rani, 25, and Kadiyala Bhavana, 24, had gone to the US to study and were looking for a job after completing their Master’s degree from the University of Dayton, Ohio. They had moved to the US in 2023.

The two deceased, along with six others, had gone to California in two cars. The car in which Rani and Bhavana were travelling, along with two others, lost control while negotiating a curve and fell into a gorge near the Alabama Hills road.

Died on the spot

While the duo died on the spot, two others were injured in the accident. Local police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

A report in Telangana Today stated that while Meghana’s father, Nageshwara Rao, runs a Mee-Seva centre in Garla, Bhavana’s father is a Deputy Sarpanch of Mulkanoor village.

Families seek funds, govt assistance

Meghana's family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to bring her remains to the country, as they are struggling to meet the expenses.

"Her sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. She was an Indian national, unmarried, and belonged to a lower-middle-class family from Garla village, Telangana, India," stated the page.

"Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us give my sister a dignified farewell and will mean more to us than words can express," it added.

The families of the deceased have urged the Central and the State governments to help in bringing back the mortal remains for the last rites.