Two of 3 Chandrayaan-3 objectives achieved, third underway: ISRO
ISRO also tweets third video of Pragyan rover in action on the lunar surface, roaming around Shiv Shakti point “in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole”
The ISRO on Saturday (August 26) tweeted that the Chandrayaan-3 mission had achieved two of its three objectives and the third one was in progress.
The first objective — “demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface” has already been accomplished. So has been the second objective — of the demonstration of the rover “roving on the moon”.
The third objective — “conducting in-situ scientific experiments” — is underway, ISRO tweeted. “All payloads are performing normally,” it added.
Earlier in the day, ISRO tweeted a third video of the Pragyan rover in action on the lunar surface. This time, it was shown roaming around “Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole”, according to the caption. Shiv Shakti point is the name given to the landing point of the spacecraft given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.