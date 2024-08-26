Two Bangladeshi diplomats in India dismissed by interim govt: Report

Two Bangladeshi diplomats in India have been relieved of their duties by the caretaker government in Dhaka which issued the order on August 17.

The two dismissed diplomats are Shaban Mahmud, First Secretary (Press) at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, and Ranjan Sen, another First Secretary (Press) working from the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata. Both of them have been relieved of their responsibilities before the end of their contracts.

Ranjan Sen was re-appointed by the former Sheikh Hasina government, and his contract was till 2026.

These are among the many repercussions of the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government after a student uprising in the country and the appointment of an interim government headed by Dr Mohammad Yunus.

The former prime minister Hasina, who fled to India on August 5 to seek refuge, herself faces an uncertain future as her diplomatic passport has been revoked by the interim government in Dhaka. She holds no other passport and faces the prospect of extradition to Bangladesh. At least 51 cases have been filed against her in Bangladesh, including 42 for murder.

When Hasina fled Bangladesh and came to India, media reports indicated that she was headed for the United Kingdom. But a spokesperson of the British government said that her plea for asylum in the UK was unlikely to be granted.

Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who is based in the US, has indicated that she may continue to remain in India for an extended period.

Her presence in India is bound to create tensions between the Indian and Bangladesh governments, if one is to go by the reactions of a couple of senior BNP politicians last week.