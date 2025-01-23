Trump's male-female-only order can have global ripple effects: Queer rights activist

US President Donald Trump’s newly signed executive order recognising only two genders—male and female—has triggered widespread criticism, particularly from LGBTQIAP+ activists. Ritash, co-founder of Rang Foundation, a pan-India intersectional queer-trans collective, called the move “disappointing and outrageous.” The policy, effective immediately, reflects Trump’s long-held stance on rolling back protections for gender-diverse communities.

“This is not just about pronouns; it’s about invalidating identities,” said Ritash, who identifies as gender-fluid and uses they/them pronouns. They highlighted how the policy disregards intersex individuals, who constitute at least 1.7% of the global population and are legally recognised in some countries like Germany.





A Regressive Step for Inclusion

The order rolls back rights for intersex individuals and others who fall outside the binary framework, signaling a trend toward erasing vulnerable communities. Ritash pointed out that Tamil Nadu recently began releasing data on intersex births, setting an example of inclusion.

“This move ignores biological evidence and sociocultural diversity,” Ritash remarked. Trump’s actions are seen as not only undermining LGBTQIAP+ rights but also paving the way for the marginalisation of other minority groups, including immigrants, veterans, and people with disabilities.

The policy’s impact on institutions like the military is particularly alarming. Protections introduced during the Biden administration, such as allowing trans individuals to serve openly, could now be reversed.

'Protecting Women' or Sowing Division?

Trump claims the order defends women by addressing so-called “gender ideology extremism.” However, Ritash criticised this narrative as “ridiculous” and divisive. They explained how the policy pits cisgender women against trans women, undermining solidarity within the broader gender equality movement.

“Women can be queer, lesbian, or trans. What does protecting women even mean in this context?” Ritash questioned. Activists argue that the policy weaponizes the concept of protection to justify exclusion.

Far-reaching Implications

The policy’s repercussions extend beyond individual identities, affecting education, healthcare, and workplace protections. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has already begun preparing litigations to challenge the order.

“This is not just about one group; it’s about erasing fundamental rights for all vulnerable communities,” Ritash warned. They noted how similar policies, like the “bathroom bills,” disproportionately target trans individuals under the guise of public safety.

Globally, the policy could influence other right-wing governments. In India, for instance, the dismissal of a marriage equality petition by a reconstituted Supreme Court bench has drawn parallels with Trump’s regressive stance.

Fighting Back

While Trump’s order poses significant challenges, organisations like the ACLU and activists worldwide are mobilising. Public awareness campaigns and legal battles are underway to counter the rollback of rights.

Ritash emphasised the importance of resilience: “This is a step backwards, but it’s not the end. We must fight with dignity, inclusion, and joy.” They urged communities to use creative activism to make their voices heard, both in courtrooms and public spaces.

The Broader Message

The executive order reflects a troubling erosion of democratic principles, with implications for global human rights. Ritash urged citizens worldwide to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding inclusion.

“Inclusion is not a favour; it’s a fundamental right. We must push back against policies that threaten equality,” they concluded.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)