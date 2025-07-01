Trump and Modi share strong ties, both nations close to trade deal: White House

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday (June 30) said that US President Trump has a “very good relationship” with Prime Minister Modi, and that India “remains a very strategic ally in the Asia Pacific”.

Responding to a question about the trade deal between the US and India, she said President Trump had spoken about it the previous week and that the two nations are very close to a deal.

Leavitt said she spoke to the US Secretary of Commerce who had just had a meeting with President Trump, and that they were finalising the agreements and everyone would hear about it from the President and his trade team very soon.

“India remains a very strategic ally in the Asia Pacific and the President has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and he will continue to have that,” said the press secretary in response to a question about how the US President sees China’s role and its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.