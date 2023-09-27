Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru shows after technical glitch

Two weeks after AR Rahman scrapped his Chennai concert, leading to online fury, ace comedian Trevor Noah’s much-anticipated show in Bengaluru on September 27 got cancelled due to what he described as "poor acoustics". As expected, fans went berserk online, forcing the Emmy-winning artiste to apologize through a post on X.

Incidentally, the show, scheduled at Nagavara, started 30 minutes late due to a massive traffic jam. According to reports, Noah himself got stuck in the chaotic Outer Ring Road traffic gridlock. And finally, when the show started, there were loud screams from the crowd, with many complaining that "they could not hear anything".

Sensing trouble, the South African comedian promptly cancelled the show. Taking to X, Noah wrote, “Dear Bengaluru, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city, but due to technical issues, we have been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything, but because the audience cannot hear the comedians on stage, there is literally no way to do a show. We will make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund, and again, I am so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment. This has never happened to us before.”



