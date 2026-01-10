Live! Pak drone drops arms consignment in Samba district
- 10 Jan 2026 8:21 AM IST
Pak drone drops arms consignment in Samba district
An arms consignment, reportedly dropped by a drone from Pakistan, was recovered from a forward area near the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
The recovery of the consignment, including two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds and a grenade, was made amid heightened security to thwart any attempt by terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, the officials said.
They said a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police launched a search operation in the Paloora village of Ghagwal late Friday night following information about suspected movement of a drone from across the border.
The search parties found a packet, wrapped in yellow tape, from the banks of a stream and opened it with the help of a bomb disposal squad, leading to the recovery of the weapons, the officials said, adding the operation was still continuing when last reports were received
- 10 Jan 2026 7:24 AM IST
Jaipur: Speeding car goes out of control, kills one
A speeding luxury car ploughed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony area on Friday night, killing one person and injuring 15 others, police said. Four of the critically injured were referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.
The car first hit a divider, went out of control, and rammed roadside stalls and food carts over a 30-metre stretch before coming to a halt. Several parked vehicles were also damaged in the incident that triggered panic in the area.
Police said four people were in the car, and all of them were allegedly intoxicated. One occupant has been detained while others fled. The vehicle has been seized.
All injured were taken to Jaipuria Hospital for primary treatment. Eight were admitted, while others were taken to private hospitals or went home with family members.
One of the injured, Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara, later died during treatment. Four critically injured patients were shifted to SMS Hospital, police said.
- 10 Jan 2026 6:39 AM IST
Childcare subsidies: Setback to Trump
A federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump's administration cannot block federal money for child care subsidies and other programmes aimed at supporting needy children and their families from flowing to five Democratic-led states for now.
The states of California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York argued that a policy announced Tuesday to freeze funds for three grant programmes is having an immediate impact on them and creating “operational chaos.” In court filings and a hearing earlier Friday, the states contended that the government did not have a legal reason for holding back the money from those states.
The US Department of Health and Human Services said it was pausing the funding because it had “reason to believe” the states were granting benefits to people in the country illegally, though it did not provide evidence or explain why it was targeting those states and not others.
The programmes are the Child Care and Development Fund, which subsidizes child care for children from low-income families; the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, which provides cash assistance and job training; and the Social Services Block Grant, a smaller fund that provides money for a variety of programmes.
The five states say they receive a total of more than USD 10 billion a year from the programmes.
- 10 Jan 2026 6:37 AM IST
Pollution: Delhi continues to reel
Delhi recorded the highest annual average PM10 concentration in the country in 2025 at 197 micrograms per cubic metre, nearly three times higher than the national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, according to an analysis.
The capital exceeded the PM10 standard on 285 days during the year, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in its analysis.
On finer particles, Delhi was the second most polluted city in India for PM2.5 in 2025, with an annual average concentration of 96 micrograms per cubic metre, almost twice the national standard of 40 micrograms per cubic metre.
Delhi exceeded the daily PM2.5 standard on 212 days in 2025, the report said, indicating prolonged exposure to hazardous air.
The analysis said PM2.5 levels remain high across the National Capital Region, with 12 out of 14 NCR cities breaching the PM2.5 standard.
On funding, CREA said Rs 13,415 crore has been released under the National Clean Air Programme and Fifteenth Finance Commission grants so far, of which Rs 9,929 crore, or 74 per cent, has been utilised.
Delhi was among the weakest performers in utilisation of clean air funds, with only 33 per cent of the allocated amount spent, the report said.
- 10 Jan 2026 6:34 AM IST
Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman takes over as BNP chairman
Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman has been appointed as the chairman of the BNP, days after the demise of his mother and party chairperson Khaleda Zia following a prolonged illness.
The Standing Committee of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) approved the appointment of Rahman as the Chairman of the party in a meeting on Friday, local media reported. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir confirmed the appointment to the media after the meeting, Dhaka Tribune reported. Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh on December 25 after 17 years of self-exile in London, was appointed the chairman after the post of BNP chairman was left vacant following the death of party chairperson and his mother, Khaleda Zia.
The three-time Bangladesh prime minister and BNP patriarch died on December 30 following a prolonged illness.
A meeting of the National Standing Committee was convened to address the vacancy, as per the party constitution, the report added.
BNP media cell said that with this appointment, Rahman officially took over the responsibilities of the party's top leadership position, state-owned Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported. Rahman, 60, has emerged as a leading contender for prime ministership in the polls. In 2002, Rahman was made BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General and became Senior Vice Chairman in 2009.
BNP emerged as the forerunner to capture power in the February polls, as former prime minister Hasina's Awami League party has been barred from contesting the election.