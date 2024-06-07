Transgenders, sanitation workers to be invited for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Narendra Modi is likely to be sworn in as Prime Minister on Sunday (June 9) to begin his third successive term after he was elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

It is reported that among the over 8,000 guests who are going to be present for the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, there will be several sanitation workers, labourers from the Central Vista project in the nation’s capital, and transgenders.

In addition, the guest list is also likely to include railway employees working on the Vande Bharat and Metro, representative beneficiaries of various central government welfare schemes, and “Viksit Bharat ambassadors”.

Leaders of various South Asian countries have reportedly been invited for the event, with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina already confirming that they will be attending. It is said that the leaders of Nepal, Bhutan, and Mauritius are yet to confirm their presence.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP failed to reach the simple majority figure of 272, ending up with only 240 seats, 63 lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The party therefore needs the support of its allies to make up the numbers. The BJP-led NDA has won a total of 293 seats in the Lower House of Parliament, enabling it to stake its claim to form the new government.