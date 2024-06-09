Transgender community members to bless new govt at oath ceremony

Around 50 people from the transgender community have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday (June 9) to bless Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the new Cabinet of ministers.

Before the ceremony, BJP MP and former Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar felicitated the community members at his residence.

PM’s inclusivity message

“This is a part of Prime Minister Modi’s call of ‘sabka saath sabka vishwas and sabha prayas’. Including people from transgenders in the ceremony is to enhance the inclusivity message of the PM,” Kumar told media.

This is the first time that people from the transgender community have been formally invited to the swearing-in ceremony, he said.

These participants have made contributions to the empowerment of the transgender community, Kumar added.

“Full confidence in PM”

Sonam Kinnar from the UP BJP unit said she, along with 50 members of the community, was in Delhi to give blessings to the new government.

“We are saddened that PM Modi did not receive the number of seats as expected due to caste-based politics but we have full confidence in our PM and the situation will improve,” she said.

(With agency inputs)