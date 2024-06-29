TRAI implements new mobile number portability rules to curb SIM swap fraud

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced that amendments to the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) regulations will be implemented starting July 1 to prevent fraudulent activities related to SIM swap and replacement.

TRAI issued the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth Amendment) Regulations, 2024, which will take effect on July 1, according to the regulator's statement on March 14.

TRAI defines SIM swap or replacement as the process of obtaining a new SIM card to replace a lost or malfunctioning one by the current subscriber.

Under TRAI rules, users can utilise the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) service, allowing them to keep their mobile number when switching from one service provider to another within the country.

The Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability Regulations, 2009, have been amended eight times previously to enhance the MNP process.

TRAI has also introduced a new criterion for rejecting requests for the allocation of the Unique Porting Code (UPC) through these amendments. It stipulates that a UPC should not be allocated if the request is made within seven days of a SIM swap or replacement. This reduces the previous wait period from ten days.

In a clarification, TRAI mentioned that while some stakeholders supported a 10-day wait period following a SIM swap or replacement, others argued for a shorter period of two to four days. They cited potential inconvenience to subscribers in urgent porting situations.

The telecom regulatory authority said that these amendments aim to prevent fraudulent mobile number porting through unscrupulous SIM swap or replacement activities.