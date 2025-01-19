Manu Bhaker’s grandmother, uncle killed in road accident

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of Indian shooter and Olympic medal winner Manu Bhaker's grandmother, Daya Kaur, and her uncle, Jaideep on Sunday (January 19).

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on the Mahendragarh Bypass Road in Haryana, involving a severe collision between their scooter and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Both victims died at the scene, and the car's driver fled immediately after the accident.

Heartbreak and loss

This heartbreaking event unfolded just two days after Manu Bhaker was honoured with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The award recognised her outstanding achievements, including two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the 10m air pistol individual and mixed team events.

Upon receiving news of the accident, local police quickly arrived at the scene. They secured the area, took the bodies into custody, and transported them to the civil hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The city police station in-charge has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident, aiming to locate and apprehend the absconding driver responsible for the collision.

Olympian Bhaker

Manu Bhaker, born on 18 February 2002 in Goria, Haryana, has rapidly ascended to prominence in the world of shooting sports. She became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal, achieving this milestone at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Her accolades also include gold medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

The sudden loss of her grandmother and uncle is a profound personal tragedy for Bhaker, especially in the wake of her recent professional accomplishments. The local community and the nation at large have expressed their condolences, offering support to the Bhaker family during this difficult time.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, appealing to any witnesses to come forward with information that could assist in bringing the responsible party to justice.