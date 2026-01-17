Top news today LIVE! Delhi flights delayed as dense fog envelops city
Here is the top, trending news of Saturday, January 17, 2026, including Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
- 17 Jan 2026 8:53 AM IST
Reduced visibility due to dense fog leads to delay in flights at Delhi airport
Reduced visibility due to dense fog in most parts of Delhi on Saturday morning (January 17) led to several flights being delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) as cold wave conditions persisted in the national capital.
Since flight operations are expected to be disrupted further due to the weather conditions, passengers are asked to clarify the status of their flights with the respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.
There has been some improvement in the minimum temperature in Delhi with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. The minimum temperature was 4 degrees Celsius on Friday (January 16).
- 17 Jan 2026 7:41 AM IST
Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer included in India team
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been added to India's T20I squad for the five-match series against New Zealand in place of injured all-rounder Washington Sundar, who will miss the rubber starting January 21 in Nagpur
Seasoned batter Shreyas Iyer, too, has been drafted in for the first three T20Is against the Kiwis after Tilak Varma was ruled out because of a side strain.
- 17 Jan 2026 7:28 AM IST
Bishop case: Special prosecutor appointed in Kerala
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday appointed a special prosecutor in the appeal filed by a nun who has accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape.
A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said that advocate B G Harindranath was appointed as the special prosecutor and a notification in this regard will be issued soon.
The victim-nun had recently said that she has requested the state government to appoint a special public prosecutor to continue her legal battle.
“I made the request when I met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and he said he would consider it,” she had said, adding that she would continue her fight even if a special prosecutor was not appointed.
Bishop Mulakkal, acquitted by a local court in 2022 in the nun rape case, later resigned as Jalandhar Bishop.
- 17 Jan 2026 7:27 AM IST
Maharashtra polls: BJP emerges strong in Nagpur, Akola; Congress in Chandrapur
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday emerged as the single-largest party in municipal corporations of Nagpur, Akola and Amravati in eastern Maharashtra, while the Congress was the top performer in Chandrapur.
In Nagpur, the BJP retained power for the fourth time in a row by winning 102 out of 151 seats, while its ally, Shiv Sena won only one seat. Congress won 34 seats, AIMIM six, Indian Muslim league 4 , Shiv Sena (UBT) 2 seats, while NCP and BSP won a seat each.
The BJP had contested 143 seats and Shiv Sena eight seats. Congress had contested all 151 seats on its own.
In Chandrapur, Congress won 27 out of 66 seats while BJP won 23. Shiv Sena (UBT) won six seats, Bharatiya Shetkari Kamghar Paksh (backed by Congress) won three, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi two, while AIMIM, BSP and Shiv Sena won a single seat each. Independents bagged two seats.
In Amravati Municipal Corporation, BJP won 25 out of 87 seats, Yuva Swabhiman party 16, Congress 15, AIMIM 11, NCP 11, Shiv Sena three, BSP three, Shiv Sena (UBT) two and VBA 11.
In Akola, BJP won 38 out of 80 seats, Congress 21, Shiv Sena (UBT) six, VBA five, AIMIM three, NCP (SP) three while Shiv Sena, NCP, Mahanagar Vikas party and Independent bagged a single seat each.
- 17 Jan 2026 7:19 AM IST
Delhi blast: ED attaches Al Falah University assets worth Rs 140 crore
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached the land and building of Haryana-based Al Falah University, worth about Rs 140 crore, that came under the radar of the security agencies following the November 10 Red Fort area blast, and filed a charge sheet against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui and his charitable trust.
The 54-acre land of the university based in Dhauj area of Faridabad, its buildings including those belonging to various schools and departments apart from student hostels have been attached as part of a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
The value of these properties is Rs 139.97 crore, it said in a statement.
The ED said a charge sheet has also been filed against Siddiqui and the Al Falah Charitable Trust before a special PMLA court located in Delhi.